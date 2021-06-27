The Valley of Quincy, Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry in conjunction with the Grand Lodge of Illinois of Ancient Free and Accepted Masons recently awarded academic scholarships to 42 area college students, both new and returning.
The students receiving first-time scholarships were:
Maggie Schutte from Quincy Senior High School attending University of Missouri – Columbia
Kelsey Duke from Unity High School attending University of Missouri – Columbia
Olivia Kaufman from Unity High School attending Saint Ambrose University
Audrey Kaufman from Unity High School attending Saint Ambrose University
Olivia Percy from Quincy Senior High School attending Augustana College
Jadyn Henry from Southeastern High attending University of Iowa
Benjamin Hollis from Hamilton High School attending Iowa State University
Elexis Ebbing from Pittsfield High School attending the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy
Jennifer Bingham form Griggsville-Perry High School attending University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Brooke Barlow from Camp Point Central High School attending Augustana College
Megan Fox from Hamilton High School attending Kirkwood Community College
Taiylor Huston from Warsaw Senior High School attending Southern Illinois University- Edwardsville
Emma Phillips from Warsaw Senior High School attending Indian Hills Community College
Olivia Arntzen from Quincy Notre Dame High School attending University of Missouri – Columbia
Abby Springer from Pittsfield High School attending Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville
Caitlyn Todd from Quincy Senior High School attending John Wood Community College
Matthew Depke from Western CUSD 12 attending University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Reagan Eaves from Warsaw High School attending Carl Sandburg College
Returning students renewing their Masonic scholarships were:
Isabella Anderson of Quincy attending University of Missouri – Columbia
Samuel Blacklege of Blandinsville attending Grand Canyon University
Madalynn Coan of Warsaw attending Bradley University
Karlynn Flynn of Blandinsville attending Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville
Georgia Graham of Ursa attending, Illinois University – Edwardsville
Mayah Gray of Warsaw attending Culver-Stockton College
Conrad Henderson of Golden attending University of Illinois – Springfield
Bailey Hollis of Hamilton attending University of Iowa
Lorral Kanauss of Quincy attending University of Mississippi
Delaney Lantz of Augusta attending Quincy University
Daphne Moss of Fowler attending Quincy University
Bailey Ottwell of Pearl attending John Wood Community College
Livia Perry of Payson attending John Wood Community College
Lauren Roberts of Quincy attending University of Indianapolis
Dalton Sheurman of Griggsville attending Bradley University
Clair Stevens of Astoria attending University of Iowa
Elaina Van Eyck of Pittsfield attending Illinois State University
Riley Welch of Warsaw attending Northern Illinois University
Kylie Wilson of Golden attending John Wood Community College
Logan Woodruff of Mendon attending Truman State University
Kayla McElroy of Quincy attending Illinois State University
Sean Turnbull of Quincy attending University of Missouri – Columbia
Nicholas Vorhies of Dallas City attending McKendree College
Emma Thorman of Macomb attending Illinois Wesleyan University