The Valley of Quincy, Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry in conjunction with the Grand Lodge of Illinois of Ancient Free and Accepted Masons recently awarded academic scholarships to 42 area college students, both new and returning.

The students receiving first-time scholarships were:

Maggie Schutte from Quincy Senior High School attending University of Missouri – Columbia

Kelsey Duke from Unity High School attending University of Missouri – Columbia

Olivia Kaufman from Unity High School attending Saint Ambrose University

Audrey Kaufman from Unity High School attending Saint Ambrose University

Olivia Percy from Quincy Senior High School attending Augustana College

Jadyn Henry from Southeastern High attending University of Iowa

Benjamin Hollis from Hamilton High School attending Iowa State University

Elexis Ebbing from Pittsfield High School attending the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy

Jennifer Bingham form Griggsville-Perry High School attending University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Brooke Barlow from Camp Point Central High School attending Augustana College

Megan Fox from Hamilton High School attending Kirkwood Community College

Taiylor Huston from Warsaw Senior High School attending Southern Illinois University- Edwardsville

Emma Phillips from Warsaw Senior High School attending Indian Hills Community College

Olivia Arntzen from Quincy Notre Dame High School attending University of Missouri – Columbia

Abby Springer from Pittsfield High School attending Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville

Caitlyn Todd from Quincy Senior High School attending John Wood Community College

Matthew Depke from Western CUSD 12 attending University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Reagan Eaves from Warsaw High School attending Carl Sandburg College

Returning students renewing their Masonic scholarships were:

Isabella Anderson of Quincy attending University of Missouri – Columbia

Samuel Blacklege of Blandinsville attending Grand Canyon University

Madalynn Coan of Warsaw attending Bradley University

Karlynn Flynn of Blandinsville attending Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville

Georgia Graham of Ursa attending, Illinois University – Edwardsville

Mayah Gray of Warsaw attending Culver-Stockton College

Conrad Henderson of Golden attending University of Illinois – Springfield

Bailey Hollis of Hamilton attending University of Iowa

Lorral Kanauss of Quincy attending University of Mississippi

Delaney Lantz of Augusta attending Quincy University

Daphne Moss of Fowler attending Quincy University

Bailey Ottwell of Pearl attending John Wood Community College

Livia Perry of Payson attending John Wood Community College

Lauren Roberts of Quincy attending University of Indianapolis

Dalton Sheurman of Griggsville attending Bradley University

Clair Stevens of Astoria attending University of Iowa

Elaina Van Eyck of Pittsfield attending Illinois State University

Riley Welch of Warsaw attending Northern Illinois University

Kylie Wilson of Golden attending John Wood Community College

Logan Woodruff of Mendon attending Truman State University

Kayla McElroy of Quincy attending Illinois State University

Sean Turnbull of Quincy attending University of Missouri – Columbia

Nicholas Vorhies of Dallas City attending McKendree College

Emma Thorman of Macomb attending Illinois Wesleyan University

Tags

Recommended for you