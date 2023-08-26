The annual Neisen/Wiewel Family Reunion will be held on Sunday, Sept. 10, at Gardner Park, Quincy. The descendants of the late Frank & Mabel (Wiewel) Neisen and Joseph & Mildred (Wiewel) Neisen, along with the descendants of Mabel and Mildred’s siblings are encouraged to attend!
The meal will begin at 12:30 pm. Bring your own table service, drinks, and a covered dish or two to share! Also, bring your lawn chairs. Contact Michele Clevenger at 217-224-7881 with any questions! Please bring any family photos or family tree info.
