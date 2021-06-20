Recently, Devin Osborne of Quincy was named to the Dean’s List of Samford University in Birmingham, Ala. To do this, Osborne had to maintain a 3.5 or higher GPA for the entire semester.
Birmingham, Ala.
Osborne makes Samford Dean's List
- Staff Report
-
-
- Comments
Trending Now
-
Quincy man pleads not guilty to multiple child porn charges
-
Riverfront dock, parking lot targeted for $4.8M federal funding request
-
Quincy Riverfront Development Foundation announced
-
St. Francis hosted parish picnic, Mega Raffle drawing with large crowd
-
Locking it down: Shutout of Pioneers sends Raiders to state final four