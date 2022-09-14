The Payson Seymour Class of 1972 will be gathering for their 50th class reunion at 'The Tasting Room -57 & Vine' (Pointe D'Vine) on Hwy 57 on Friday, October 7th from 5-9 pm.
Classmate, friends, and faculty of the Class of '72 are invited to gather and become reacquainted.
