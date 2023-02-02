Purcell, formerly of Quincy, Announces Retirement

Cary W. Purcell, formerly of Quincy and son of J.E. and Harlene Purcell residing in Quincy, has announced his retirement from the practice of law. Purcell was licensed to practice law in Iowa in 1984 and Ohio in 1985. Purcell, who frequently visits Quincy, is a 1977 graduate of Quincy Notre Dame High School, a 1981 graduate of the University of Illinois (B.S./Business and Finance), a 1984 graduate of Drake University School of Law (J.D./Corporate and Tax) and a 1985 graduate of the University of Notre Dame (M.B.A/Tax and Finance).
Purcell was employed by Hollister Whitney Elevator Corporation, United Parcel Service and Mixer Construction Co., all in Quincy, throughout much of high school and college summers. Upon graduation from the University of Notre Dame Purcell was employed by Schottenstein, Zox and Dunn/Ice Miller, a Columbus, OH law firm of 350 attorneys as a corporate attorney. In 1990 Purcell joined Bricker & Eckler, a Columbus, OH law firm of 200 attorneys where he became an Equity Partner in 1992 and Chairman of the Securities and Structured Finance Group as well as a member of the Corporate and Tax Departments. In 1995 Purcell formed Purcell & Scott, LPA, a Columbus, OH law firm of 18 lawyers focusing on national and international rated and unrated private equity transactions, public and private securities offerings, structured finance transactions and mergers and acquisitions. Purcell worked in New York City/Manhattan for 14 years (1989-2002), has been published nationally and was a frequent writer and national speaker on the structuring of various financial and securities transactions and products.
