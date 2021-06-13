These 86 students have recently graduated as the Quincy Notre Dame class of 2021:
Ryan Edward Anderson
Seth William Anderson
Zoey Elizabeth Arnold
Olivia Grace Arntzen
Ayden Jerome Baker
Miah Elizabeth Ballard
Benjamin John Becker
Lake Landon Bergman
Tyler Thomas Bertram
Victoria Marie Bickhaus
Abigail Marie Bliven
Mitchell Francis Brecht
Isabella Sophia Ellyse Brinkman
Parker Edward Brown
Logan Davis Buchele
Ryan Andrew Cafun
Ian William Cawthon
Dylan Oscar Cline
Nathan John Connolly
Tatum Bianca Covey
Katherine Rose Cowan
Clara Rose Davis
Caroline Nicole Deters
Corinne Marie Dickerman
Taylor Janelle Dietrich
Philip David Dyer
Alison Catherine Fetter
Emma Jane Grant
Abigail Marie Ham
Caroline Elizabeth Haxel
Samuel Thomas Anthony Hea
Audrey Claren Henkenmeier
Caleb Anthony Hoffman
Sheriden Marie Hull
Magdalen Jeanette Hun
Grant Robert Hyer
Elle Marie Jacobsen
Luke Gregory Jennings
Devin Bradley Jones
Haley Marie Kerkhoff
Ethan Nathaniel Kite
Emma Elizabeth Krause
Gunner Alvin Kurk
Nathaniel Charles Larson
Jordan Marie Lepper
Jackson David Marth
Delaney Anne Mason
Alex Michael McCulla
Craigmiles Matson McIntyre
Madeline Alexis Miller
Ava Marie Monteyne
Katherine Grace Ozment
Louis Vincent Pagliara
Elizabeth Kathryn Peters
Abigail Faith Phillips
William Landon Pritts
Hunter Donovan Rischar
Claire Ann Roberts
Sean Patrick Robertson
John Daniel Roth
Asha Frances Sangoi
Lexi Nicole Schaffer
Jack William Schwartz
Sydney Anne Slater
Spencer Shiloh Joseph Smith
Wyatt James Smith
Jocee Lyn Sohn
Catherine Agnes Steinkamp
Jamie Lynn Steinkamp
Zain Hunter Stephens
Sydney Doyle Stokes
Ella Grace Terwelp
Ariel Belle Thomas
Madeline Aloise Van Dyke
Carter Michael Van Hecke
Philip Scott Vincent
Natalie Marie Vonderheide
Mallory Claire Walker
Kailey Elizabeth Wall
Brandt Anthony Waterkotte
Maxwell David Wedding
Gabriel Edward Whittaker
Isaac Michael Wiley
Georgia Ann Wilson
Lauren Michelle Woodworth
Sidney Michelle Young