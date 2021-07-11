Ryan Reed, of Quincy, recently earned his Masters degree in Health Care Data Analytics from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wis. Reed was one of 2,301 students who graduated during the university's Commencement this spring.
Milwaukee, Wis.
Cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 71F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: July 11, 2021 @ 11:55 am
Ryan Reed, of Quincy, recently earned his Masters degree in Health Care Data Analytics from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wis. Reed was one of 2,301 students who graduated during the university's Commencement this spring.