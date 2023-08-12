Seward Family to Celebrate 100th Consecutive Reunion

Seward family descendants have been gathering to celebrate shared lineage since 1924. Without fail descendants have gathered even during the Great Depression of the 30’s, World War II in the 40’s, the Viet Nam War in the 60’s and 70’s, and even during the Pandemic in 2000. Determined to ‘gather’ despite the pandemic, they held the 97th virtual reunion using Zoom to keep the streak alive and returned to an in-person gathering in 2021.
In 1840s, Samuel and Lucy Ann Ross Seward traveled by wagon from Ohio to Lima Township near Bear Creek in Illinois. Samuel and Lucy intended to come in the spring, but Lucy was expecting her first child, Melissa, so they postponed the trip. They eventually began their travels the following winter with Melissa in tow and made it as far as Hardin, Illinois, before winter conditions stopped their journey. Fortunately, a local farmer was willing to let them stay on his property if they harvested his potatoes. They spent the rest of the winter there before traveling on to Adams County, Illinois. Samuel and Lucy went on to have 13 more children besides Melissa, and it is primarily their descendants who have gathered each 3rd Sunday in August, since 1924.
On August 17, 1924, ninety-eight awesome ancestors, mostly descendants of Samuel and Lucy Ann Ross Seward, got together for a good ol’ basket dinner at the Dick Anderson farm near Ursa, Illinois. Of Samuel and Lucy’s fourteen children, Clinton Seward, Emeline (Emma) Seward Bronson, Lucy Ann Seward Wilson, and Samuel Seward attended that epic 1st reunion. Sadly, parents Samuel and Lucy had passed away by then as had nine of their children. Caroline Seward Fry was still living but unable to attend.
Guests arrived early and set up blankets, tables and chairs. The entire day was spent eating, catching up with each other, and showing off horseshoe and baseball skills. In the afternoon they treated themselves to ice cream, cake, and lemonade. By the end of the day these tired Sewards dragged themselves home, but not before making a brilliant decision. They decided they’d had so much fun that they would do it all over again the next year!
Fast forward 100 years later and we are still going strong and we haven’t missed a single reunion! That’s dedication, dear cousins. But hey, things have changed a bit since then. Instead of cruising in Model-T’s and horse-drawn buggies on dirt roads, some will be jet setting in airplanes and zooming around in electric cars! Instead of sweating it out under a tree and swatting away at the flies, we will be living the good life in air conditioning. No outhouses for us, as we will have running water in a real restroom. It’s fun to look back and imagine what it must have been like for our grandmas and grandpas in 1924.
Since this is our 100th reunion extravaganza, we request a RSVP so that we order enough of that finger-licking” fried chicken. You can do this in one of three ways: reach out to Leah Dawn Shupe via email at leahdawns@yahoo.com or you can call or text her at 602-319-2174, or you can call or text Jill Deege at 217-242-2652. You can also RSVP on the Family Seward Reunion Facebook page under Events/100th Seward Reunion/Going
Here are all the important details:
WHEN: Sunday, August 20, 2023; meet at 11 AM; dinner at Noon.
WHERE: Ursa Farmers CoOp on Highway 96, North of Ursa.
WHAT TO BRING: A covered dish to share. Fried chicken and drinks will be provided. Plates, cups and utensils will be available.
Seward cousins mark this day on your calendars, set those reminders, and gather your family. Let’s make this reunion a magnificent mosaic of memories - old and new. Have any old pictures that will make us go “aw”, bring ‘em. Also bring along any quirky family memorabilia or newspaper articles you have stashed away. We want to see it all! But above all we want everyone to bring their fabulous selves and your families. This is all about sharing memories and weaving some new ones. Just like that Seward Reunion a century ago, let’s make this one go down in history.
We hope Samuel and Lucy Ann know how honored we are to be their descendants or cousins and how we recognize and are incredibly grateful for the sacrifices that they made for all of us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.