Seward Family to Celebrate 100th Consecutive Reunion

Seward family descendants have been gathering to celebrate shared lineage since 1924. Without fail descendants have gathered even during the Great Depression of the 30’s, World War II in the 40’s, the Viet Nam War in the 60’s and 70’s, and even during the Pandemic in 2000. Determined to ‘gather’ despite the pandemic, they held the 97th virtual reunion using Zoom to keep the streak alive and returned to an in-person gathering in 2021.

In 1840s, Samuel and Lucy Ann Ross Seward traveled by wagon from Ohio to Lima Township near Bear Creek in Illinois. Samuel and Lucy intended to come in the spring, but Lucy was expecting her first child, Melissa, so they postponed the trip. They eventually began their travels the following winter with Melissa in tow and made it as far as Hardin, Illinois, before winter conditions stopped their journey. Fortunately, a local farmer was willing to let them stay on his property if they harvested his potatoes. They spent the rest of the winter there before traveling on to Adams County, Illinois. Samuel and Lucy went on to have 13 more children besides Melissa, and it is primarily their descendants who have gathered each 3rd Sunday in August, since 1924.

