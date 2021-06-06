The Women Changing the Face of Agriculture organization has announced the recipients of four ag-based scholarships.
The four students were selected based on their commitment to their studies and their high involvement in agricultural communities and organizations.
Gracie Murphy, of Macomb Senior High School, Emma Freebairn, of Lake Land College, and Agigayle Endress, of Drake University Law School will each be receiving a $100 WCFA Agent of Change Scholarship. Hannah Spangler, of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, will receive the $1500 IAW Helen Henert Agriculture Education Scholarship.