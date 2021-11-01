Abbey — Kindhart
Kirsten Kindhart and Anthony Abbey were united in marriage October 23, 2021 at The Barn of Beau and Company, officiated by Rev. Rocky Murry.
The bride is a daughter of Stephanie Kindhart and John D. Kindhart, Sr. of Palmyra, Mo .
Kirsten is a stay at home mom and wife.
The groom is a son of Dorthy Fifer and Craig Abbey of Palmyra, MO .
Anthonee is employed as a cook at Native Grill and Wings.
The bride was given in marriage by (her father) at the ceremony conducted by (Rev.).
Maid of honor was Kassondra Blanchett of Loraine, Ill.
Bridesmaids were Amaree Fiefer of Springfield, Ill., Bre Thevill of Texas, Bianca Brown of Quincy, Dayla Brooks of Payson, Ill., MiKaeliah Mudd of Texas.
Best man was Josh Yeakey of Texas.
Groomsmen were Mitchel Lammers of Quincy, Steven Miller of Quincy, Dakota Jacks of Quincy, Zach Boyer of Utah, and James Calmese, Jr., of Jacksonville, Ill.
Ushers were Ayden Calfee of Loraine, Ill., and Jesse Kindhart.
Flower girls were Surintlee Abbey of Quincy and Suraya Abbey of Quincy.
Ringbearer was/ringbearers were Colton Calfee of Loraine, Ill. and Brayson Calfee of Loraine, Ill.
A reception The Barn of Beau and Company, with music by Pete Stapp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.