Isaiah Aden and Natalie Sterling were united in marriage on September 4, 2021, at Country Banquet Facility in Washington, Ill.
The bride is a daughter of Douglas and Nancy Sterling of Normal, Ill.
Natalie is a 2020 graduate of Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood: Child and Family Services and Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.
She is employed as a nanny.
The groom is a son of John and Diann Aden of Golden, Ill.
Isaiah will be a 2022 graduate of Souhern Illinois University Carbondale.
He is a student and member of the Army ROTC at SIU-C.
The ceremony was conducted by Pastor Clark Killingsworth.
Matron of honor was Jessie Peters, sister of the bride. Maid of Honor was Melissa Sterling, sister of the bride. Man of Honor was Caleb Killlingsworth, friend of the bride.
Best man was John Aden, brother of the groom.
Groomsmen were Reed Olson, friend of the groom and Logan Davis, friend of the groom.
Usher was Christian Kampe, cousin of the groom.
A reception began at Countryside Banquet Facility in Washington, Ill.
After a honeymoon in Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, the newlyweds are at home in Murphysboro, Ill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.