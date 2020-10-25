Miss Hannah Metz and Mr. John Tyler Allen, both of Bowling Green, Mo., were united in marriage July 11, 2020 at Church of St. Peter, Quincy.
The bride is a daughter of Gregory and Angela Metz of Peoria, Ill. Hannah is a 2014 graduate of Eureka College and is employed by Lincoln County R-3.
The groom is a son of Richard and Nancy Allen of Bowling Green, Mo. John is a 2013 graduate from Bowling Green High School and is employed by Nutrien Ag Solutions.
The bride was given in marriage by her father and mother at the ceremony conducted by Fr. Leo Enlow.
Bridesmaids were Rachell Hun, Overland Park, Kans., and Katie Hodge, Seymour, Ind.
Groomsmen were Eli Feldmann, St. Louis, Mo., Josh Christensen, Paris, Tenn., Jamie Hallows, St. Peters, Mo., and Brandon Korte, Delton, Fla.
Ushers were Ian Metz, Davenport, Iowa, and Zane Allen, Vandalia, Mo.
Flower girl was Chiara Chovan, Peoria, Ill.
Ringbearer was Daniel Chovan, Peoria, Ill.
A reception was held at The Rialto in Hannibal, Mo., with music by Porta Party DJ.