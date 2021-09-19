Cannell - Beshiri

Tyler Cannell and Floriana Beshiri, both of Oswego, Ill., were united in marriage November 7, 2020 at Mayslake Peabody Estate in Oak Brook, Ill.
The bride is a daughter of Taip and Luljeta Beshiri of Downers Grove, Ill.
Floriana is a 2012 graduate of Downers Grove South High School. She graduated University of Illnois Chicago in 2016 with a Bachelors degree in Mathematics Computer Science. She completed her Masters degree in Business Administration in 2021 from University of Arizona.
She is employed by JP Morgan Chase in Chicago as a Application Support Analyst.
The groom is a son of Bruce and Mary Cannell of Quincy.
Tyler is a 2012 graduate of Quincy High School. In 2014, he earned his Associates degree in Construction Technology from John Wood Community College.
He is employed by Garbe Iron Works in Aurora, Ill., as a Project Manager.
The bride was given in marriage by her father at the ceremony conducted by Taulant Beshiri, her brother.
Maids of honor were Shqipe Alili and Ariana Beshiri, cousins of the bride.
Bridesmaids were Drilona Ibrami cousin of the bride, Kyla Salazar, Anna Kelle, Elena Bernstein, friends of the bride and Jessica Williamson, sister of the groom.
Best man was Logan Kelle, friend of groom.
Groomsmen were Nathan Cannell, brother of the groom, Daniel Phillips, Austin Schwartz, Connor Cramsey, Kyle Grimm, friends of the groom, Taulant Beshiri, brother of the bride and Jimmy Williamson, brother-in-law of the groom.
Flower girls were Lillie and Eliza Williamson, and Anneliese Cannell, all nieces of the groom.
Ringbearers were Isaac Cannell, nephew of the groom and Aaron Rukovci, Xherdan Beshiri and Aldian Beshiri cousins of the bride.
A celebration was held May 29, 2021 at the Avante' Banquets in Fox River Grove, Ill.
As a honeymoon, the couple went to the Smokies in November 2020. In May 2021, they took a trip to Hawaii.