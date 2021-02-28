Denny — Dearwester

Stephanie Dearwester of Paloma, Ill., and Alex Denny of Augusta, Ill., were united in marriage on Dec. 5, 2020, at the Rialto Banquet Hall in Hannibal, Mo.
The bride is the daughter of Steven and Melissa Dearwester of Paloma, Ill. Stephanie is a 2013 graduate of Camp Point Central High School, a 2015 graduate of John Wood Community College, a 2017 graduate of Truman State University (Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture Science), and a 2019 graduate of Iowa State University (Graduate Certificate in Agronomy). She works as District Sales Manager for Nachurs Liquid Fertilizer.
The groom is the son of Richard and Ginger Denny of Augusta, Ill. Alex is a 2007 graduate of Southeastern High School, a 2009 graduate of Black Hawk College, and a 2021 graduate of Western Illinois University (Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture Business). He is self employed as a grain farmer and also operates Denny Show Pigs, a Hampshire and crossbred hog breeding operation.
The bride was given in marriage by her mother and father at the ceremony conducted by Brian Shoemaker.
Maid of honor was Erica Mitchell of Quincy. Bridesmaids were Abbey Lantz and Alivia Lantz, both of Augusta, Ill.
Best men were Karl Peter of Mendon, Ill., and Landon White of Golden, Ill. Groomsman was Austin Ramsey of Petersberg, Ill. Usher was Austin Ramsey of Petersberg, Ill.
Flower girl was Alivia Ramsey of Petersberg, Ill. Ringbearer was Peyton White of Golden, Ill.
A reception was held at Rialto Banquet Hall, Hannibal, Mo. Music provided by Mike Howerton Entertainment.
With a wedding trip to Riviera Maya, Mexico, the newlyweds are at home in Augusta, Ill.