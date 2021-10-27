Jacoby-Nason wedding

Jacob Jacoby and Ryanne Jacoby (Nason) were united in marriage on the 31st of July at the Oakley Lindsay Center in Quincy, IL. Ryanne is the daughter of Bill and Jill Nason of Sutter, IL. Jacob is the son of Tyrone and Vonda Jacoby, of Mendon, IL.
The wedding was officiated by Trent Lyons of Lyon’s Pride Entertainment of Quincy, IL. A reception followed with harpist Sarah Javaux performing during cocktail hour, the Bullis-Rutter Big Band playing during dinner, followed with a live show by Captain Geech and the Shrimp Shack Shooters. Scott Garrelts was the Best Man. Groomsmen were Kyle Jacoby, Dallas Neff, Rhett Nason, Matt Underwood, Ken Halpern, and Matt Ralston. Ushers were Trey Ourth and Alex Ourth. Aubree Ourth was the Maid of Honor and the Matron of Honor was Michelle Heming. Bridesmaids were Mackenzie White, Jenna Kerr, Katelyn Underwood, Amber Jacoby, and Kayla Ralston. Ring Bearer was Peyton White and the Flower Girl was Loraine Underwood. The bride’s personal attendant was Caitlyn Vradenburg.
Ryanne is a graduate of Warsaw High School (2008) and Western Illinois University (2012, 2016, 2020) and is currently the Principal at Carthage Primary School in Carthage, IL. Jacob is a graduate of Illini West High School (2011) and Lincoln Land Community College (2014) and currently works for Frontier Communications.
Jacob and Ryanne visited Marco Island, FL for their honeymoon.They currently reside in Carthage. Jacob and Ryanne met through family and friends and the rest is history.
