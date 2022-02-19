Just Married: Amanda Ihrig and Anthony Townsend

Amanda Ihrig and Anthony Townsend, both of Fort Collins, CO were united in marriage on October 2nd, 2021 in a ceremony at TPC Colorado in Berthoud.
Attending the bride as matron of honor was her sister-in-law, Katelyn Ihrig. Bridesmaids were sister of the groom, Ashley Swensen, and friends of the bride, Jaci Higgins, Katelyn Rhea, Lexie Moore, Allie Leingang, and Shelbi White.
Best man was Blake Fontana, friend of the groom. Groomsmen were friends of the groom, Zach Moyer, Troy Doty, Brad Murray, and Andrew Martin, brother-in-law of the groom, Steve Swensen, and brother of the bride, Brandon Ihrig. Ushers were Greg & Blake Kirlin, stepbrothers of the bride.
The flower girl was Alivia Ramsey, niece of the bride, and the ring bearer was Waylon Swensen, nephew of the groom.
A cocktail hour on the patio and reception in the Longs Peak Ballroom at TPC followed the ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Kent Ihrig of Liberty and Kristi and Dan Kirlin of Camp Point. Amanda is a 2014 graduate of Central High School and a 2020 graduate of Western Illinois University with a Masters in Speech Language Pathology. She currently works at Summit Speech Therapy in Windsor, CO.
The groom is the son of Scott and Joann Townsend of Freeport, IL. Anthony is a 2014 graduate of Aquin High School in Freeport and a 2018 graduate of Western Illinois University with a Bachelors Degree in Business with an emphasis on marketing. He currently works out of their home in Fort Collins for Farmers Insurance.
The couple honeymooned in Las Cabo the following week.
