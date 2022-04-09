Just Married: Amy Rokey and Travis Haerr

Haerr — Rokey
Amy Rokey and Travis Haerr were united in marriage on February 20, 2022 at Apostolic Christian Church in Taylor, Mo.
The bride is a daughter of Mike and Sue Rokey of Sabetha, Kans.
Amy is a 2019 graduate of Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing.
She is employed by Blessing Hospital Emergency Department as a Registered Nurse.
The groom is a son of Shon and Peg Haerr of Taylor, Mo.
Travis is a 2019 graduate of Kansas State University with a Master's degree in accounting.
He is employed by Diamond Construction Company as a financial controller.
The bride was given in marriage by Mike Rokey at the ceremony conducted by Mark Lindberg and Kent Heimer.
Maid of honor was Cheyan Rokey of Sabetha, Kans.
Bridesmaids were Courtney Miller of Chatsworth, Ill., Malerie Strahm of Sabetha, Kans., Jennifer Haerr of Taylor, Mo., Julianne Wellwood of Fairbury, Ill., and Megan Grimm of Quincy.
Best man was Parker Haerr of Taylor, Mo.
Groomsmen were Tyler Haerr of Taylor, Mo., Dallas Haerr of Taylor, Mo., Joe Fischer of Tremont, Ill., Philip Wegman of Phoenix, Ariz.
Ushers were Blane Rokey of Sabetha, Kans., Davis Rokey of Sabetha, Kans., Jordan Steidinger of Palmyra, Mo., and Taylor Pulver of Bluffton, Ind.
A reception was held at Apostolic Christian Fellowship Center of Taylor, Mo.
The couple had their honeymoon in Galena, Ill.
