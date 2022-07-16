Just Married: Breann Thevil and Joshua Yeakey

Yeakey — Thevil
Joshua Yeakey and Breann Thevil were united in marriage May 14, 2022, at Lakeview Weddings in Camp Point, Ill.
The bride is a daughter of Joe and Ruth Thevil of Quincy.
Breann is employed as a Front Office Assistant with Behavioral Transformations.
The groom is a son of James and Laura Yeakey of Royse City, Tex.
He is employed as a Maintenance Directory at Lakewest Assisted Living Facility
The bride was given in marriage by Joe Thevil at the ceremony conducted by Reverend Ariel Holbrook.
Matron of honor was Samantha Fuller of Quincy.
Bridesmaids were Crista Koogler of Quincy, Kirsten Abbey of Quincy, Jo-Anne Failor of Royse City, Tex., Niki Small of Caddo Mills, Tex., Ali Yeakey of Chatham, Ill.
Best man was Alex Yeakey of of Chatham, Ill.
Groomsmen were Mitchell Lammers of Quincy, Anthonee Abbey of Quincy, Bill Cissna of Sutherlin, Ore, Basilio Small of Caddo Mills, Tex., and Zach Yeakey of Seagoville, Tex.
Ushers were Aidan Failor of Royse City, Tex., and Xaiden Small of Caddo Mills, Tex.
Flower girls were Paitlyn Failor of Royse City, Tex., and Emerson Yeakey of Chatham, Ill.
Ringbearers were LandonFailor of Royse City, Tex., and Kellan Yeakey of Chatham, Ill.
A reception began at Town and Country Inn and Suites in Quincy.
with music by Mike Howerton Entertainment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.