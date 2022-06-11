Just Married: Dylan Aden and Brooke McAllister

Aden — McAllister
Dylan Aden and Brooke McAllister were united in marriage April 2, 2022, at Lakeview Weddings in Camp Point, Ill.
The bride is a daughter of Brian and Julie McAllister of Ursa, Ill.
Brooke is a 2008 graduate of Unity High School and a 2012 graduate of Western Illinois University.
She is employed by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois.
The groom is a son of Kari and Mary Aden of Golden, Ill.
Dylan is a 2009 graduate of Central High School.
He is employed by Republic Services
The bride was given in marriage by Brian at the ceremony conducted by Minister Sheri Renner.
Matron of honor was Hope Huff of Quincy, Ill. and Emily Hudnut of Quincy, Ill.
Bridesmaids were LeeAnn Lake of Quincy, Ill. and Abbey Efken of Dubuque, Iowa.
Best man was Taylor Duncan of Ursa, Ill. and Dillon Duncon of Roseville, Ill.
Groomsmen were Reed Cox of Quincy, Ill., and Sam Krotz of Quincy, Ill.
Ushers were Regan Niesen of Liberty, Ill., and Brandon Flesner of Camp Point, Ill.
Flower girl was Ila Hibbert of Camp Point, Ill.
Ringbearer was Waylon Aden of Quincy, Ill.
A reception took place at Town and Country Inn and Suites in Quincy, Ill. Music by the Tappe Brothers
After a honeymoon in Negril, Jamaica, the newlyweds are at home in Quincy, Ill.
