Just married: James Casey and Tonya Cleesen

The bride is a daughter of Melvin Cleesen (deceased) of Quincy and Linda Cleesen of Mason City, Ill.
Tonya is a 1993 graduate of Quincy Senior High
She is self employed.
The groom is a son of James R. Casey Sr., of Cinton, Mo., and Sheila Enright of Quincy (both deceased).
James is a 1989 graduate of Quincy Senior High.
He is employed by Bleigh Ready Mix.
The ceremony was conducted by Jeremy Smith.
Matron of honor was Ronda Oswalt of Hannibal.
Bridesmaids were Katie Garrett of Coatsburg, Ill., and Nakyia Raymond of Coatsburg, Ill.
Best man was David Casey.
Flower girl was Arianna Bias of Coatsburg, Ill.
Ringbearer was Isaac Schatz of Coatsburg, Ill.
Music was bride and groom's choice
A reception began at Quinssippi Island in Quincy. with music by Nicole Hammock.
The couple currently reside in Coatsburg, Ill.
