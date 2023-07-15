Just Married: Jordan Dietrich and Madison Jenkins

Jordan Dietrich and Madison Jenkins were united in marriage on May 14, 2023, at Jordans family home in rural Liberty. Il.
The bride is the daughter of Mike and Sheri Jenkins of Quincy, Il.
Updated: July 15, 2023 @ 4:57 pm
Madison is a 2018 graduate of Quincy Senior High School. She graduated from John Wood Community College in 2020 with an Associate’s Degree and from Culver-Stockton College, Canton, MO. in 2022 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology. She is employed as a Psychiatric Technician in Behavioral Medicine at Blessing Hospital, Quincy.
The groom is a son of Randy and Melissa Dietrich of rural Liberty, Il.
Jordan is a 2015 graduate of Liberty High School. He joined the U. S. Army in 2014 and graduated from Fort Benning, GA. in 2015. After graduating, Jordan was stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas. He has served in Korea and as a sniper in Afghanistan. He is currently a Sergeant serving in the U.S. Army Reserves, Quincy. He is employed by Randy Dietrich Construction, Liberty, working alongside with his father Randy and his brother, Joseph Dietrich.
The bride was given in marriage by her parents at the backyard ceremony conducted by the bride’s brother, Nick Jenkins.
Flower Dudes were Jordans brother, Joseph Dietrich and friend, Andy Boll. A reception followed the ceremony at the Dietrich home. After their honeymoon in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, the newlyweds are at home in Quincy, Il.
