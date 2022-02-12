Just Married: Katie Zeeck and Andrew Gerecke

Andrew Gerecke and Katie Zeeck were united in marriage on October, 2nd, 2021 at Lakeview Weddings in Camp Point, Illinois. Katie is the daughter of Brad and Jan Zeeck of Havana, Illinois. Andrew is the son of Steve and Kathy Gerecke of Liberty, Illinois. The wedding was officiated by Sheri Renner.
Matron of Honor was Abby Fanter, friend of the couple. Bridesmaids were Emily Ebken, cousin of the bride, Rachel Hill, friend of the bride, Nickole Massey, friend of the bride, Rachel Gerecke, sister of the groom, Rebecca Wilson, sister of the groom, and Brianne Sealock, sister of the groom.
The Best Man was Tyler Lentz, friend of the groom. Groomsmen were Cody Zeeck, brother of the bride, Adam Mowen, friend of the groom, Jase Mixer, friend of the groom, Josh Fanter, friend of the couple, Grant Wilson, brother-in-law of the groom and Matt Sealock, brother-in- law of the groom.
Flower girl was Emilia Velarde, relative of the groom and ring bearer was Connor Fanter, friend of the couple.
Special readings were read during the ceremony by Grace Ebken, granny of the bride, and Joyce Losch, aunt of the groom.
Katie is a 2013 graduate of Havana High School, a 2015 graduate of Spoon River College and a 2017 graduate of Western Illinois University where she received her bachelor’s degree in Ag Business. She is currently employed at Dunteman and Company Accounting.
Andrew is a 2011 graduate of Liberty High School, a 2013 graduate of John Wood Community College and a 2015 graduate of Western Illinois University where he received his bachelor’s degree in Ag Science. He is currently employed at Dearwester Grain Services, Inc.
The groom’s parents hosted the rehearsal dinner at Bailey House Restaurant in Camp Point, Illinois. A reception was held at Hamilton’s Catering in Jacksonville, Illinois following the ceremony.
The couple visited Gatlinburg, Tennessee for their honeymoon and is now home in Camp Point, Illinois.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.