Just Married: Lisa Stockton and Marty Beck

Lisa Stockton and Marty Beck were united in marriage on February 26, 2022 at their home in Quincy. Bishop Seth Seaman was the officiant.
Lisa Stockton is the daughter of Diann and Rick Keppner of Cleveland, Okla. and the late John Lefringhouse of Bethalto, Ill. She is a graduate of Barnsdall High School in Barnsdall, Okla. and Platt College in Tulsa, Okla. She currently works as a Customer Experience Specialist for US Wellness Meats in Canton, Mo.
Marty Beck is the son of the late Marly and Jane Beck. He is a graduate of Macomb High school in Macomb, Ill. He currently works as a Security Guard for the Blue Cross Blue Shield office in Quincy.
Marty and Lisa's children shared in the ceremony with them. Lisa's son Aldric Stockton and his girlfriend Jesse Henderson both from Collinsville Oklahoma attended. Martys daughter and her husband Bria and Aaron Snowden from Montrose, Iowa, were also in attendance. Lisa's son and daughter-in-law Jedidiah and Zoee Stockton were unable to attend. Aldric stood up with his Mother and Bria stood up with her Father during the ceremony.
