Just Married: Megan Schnur and Darin Bolin

Megan Elizabeth Schnur of Chrisney, Indiana, and Darin William Bollin of Bowen, Illinois, were married Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Living Faith United Methodist Church in Bowen, IL. Pastor Sharon Renner of Camp Point officiated. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Schnur of Chrisney, IN. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Bollin of Quincy, IL and Mrs. Carol Bollin of Bowen, IL. The ceremony was followed by a reception at Town and Country in Quincy, IL.
Just Married
