Just Married: Rebecca Gerecke and Alan Wilson Jr.

Rebecca Lynn Gerecke and Alan Grant Wilson, Jr., both of West Des Moines, IA, were united in marriage on November 13, 2021 at Barry United Methodist Church in Barry, IL. Pastor JoAnn Ruff officiated the ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Steven and Kathy Gerecke of Liberty, IL. The groom is the son of Alan and Susan Wilson of Lima, IL.
The bride was given in marriage by her parents in the 1pm ceremony. Matron of Honor was Brianne Sealock, sister of the bride, and Maid of Honor was Rachel Gerecke, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Angela Shriver, friend of the couple, Katie Gerecke, sister-in-law of the bride, and Alexis Charron, sister of the groom.
The best man was JT Houghton, friend of the groom. Groomsmen were Alex Buss, friend of the groom, Josh Wiemann, friend of the groom, Andrew Gerecke, brother of the bride, and Tanner Charron, brother-in-law of the groom.
Ushers were James Coniglio, brother-in-law of the groom, Tom Losch, uncle of the bride, Matt Sealock, brother-in-law of the bride, and Jeffrey Venvertloh, brother-in-law of the groom.
Flower girl was Morgan Venvertloh, niece of the groom, and ring bearer was Zachary Coniglio, nephew of the groom. Honorary ring bearers were Jensen Charron and Dylan Venvertloh, nephews of the groom. Candlelighters were Ryan Venvertloh and Brennan Venvertloh, nephews of the groom. Colin Coniglio and Nolan Venvertloh, nephews of the groom, carried special signs to announce the bride’s entrance.
Guest book attendant was Emily Coniglio, sister of the groom, and Sydney Coniglio, niece of the groom, handed out programs.
Special readings were read during the ceremony by Joyce Losch, aunt of the bride, and Brooke Venvertloh, sister of the groom. Music was provided by Cindy Piper.
The bride is a 2006 graduate of Liberty High School, a 2010 graduate of Illinois College, and a 2012 graduate of Illinois State University where she received a master’s degree in Family and Consumer Sciences with an emphasis in Child Life. She is currently employed as a Certified Child Life Specialist at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center in Des Moines, IA.
The groom is a 2004 graduate of Unity High School, a 2007 graduate of John Wood Community College, and a 2010 graduate of Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville where he received a bachelor’s degree in Corporate Communications. He is currently employed as a Digital Ad Buyer at Flynn Wright in Des Moines, IA.
The groom’s parents hosted the rehearsal dinner at Tony’s Too in Quincy, IL. A reception was held at the Holiday Inn in Quincy, IL following the ceremony.
The couple honeymooned in Asheville, NC and is now home in West Des Moines, IA.
