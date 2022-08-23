Just Married: Trevor Conkle and Danyelle Poling

Trevor Conkle and Danyelle Poling were united in marriage on May 14, 2022, at the Women’s City Club in Quincy, IL.
The bride is the daughter of Rochell and Rusty Hultz of Quincy, IL; Michael and Bonnie Poling of Mendon, IL.
Danyelle is a 2011 graduate of Quincy Senior High School, and she is employed with Members First Community Credit Union as their Operator.
The groom is the son of Michelle Conkle and Tony Biswell of Bowen, IL and Timothy Conkle of Quincy, IL.
Trevor is a 2010 graduate of Southeastern High School, and he is employed with Quincy Industrial Painting as a sandblast and laborer.
The bride was given in marriage by her father Michael Poling, at the ceremony officiated by Pastor Sheri Renner.
Maid of honor was Emily Biswell of Bowen, IL.
Bridesmaids were Brittney Miller of Quincy, IL; and Hannah Eddington of Griggsville, IL.
Best man was Preston Poling of Quincy, IL.
Groomsman were Chris Heck of Quincy, IL; and Gage Klitz of Daytona, FL.
Ushers were Lacey Longo of Quincy, IL; and Olivia Biswell of Burlington, IA.
Flowerman was Trevor Frazier.
A reception began at the Corinthian Event Center in Quincy, IL.
After a honeymoon in NC, the newlyweds are settled in at home in Quincy, IL.
