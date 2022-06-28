Just married: Tyre Stephens and Amanda Elston

Stephens — Elston
Tyre Stephens and Amanda Elston were united in marriage on May 14, 2022 at DESTIHL Brewery in Normal, Ill.
The bride is a daughter of Wayne and Pam Elston of Quincy.
Amanda is a 2012 graduate of Quincy High School and a 2016 graduate of Illinois State University.
She is employed by DESTIHL Brewery as a Event Specialist.
The groom is a son of Bonita Kopmann of St. Joseph, Ill., and Dale Stephens of Champaign, Ill.
Tyre is a 2012 graduate of St. Joseph-Ogden High School and a 2016 graduate of Illinois State University.
He is employed by ADM as an Elevator Superintendent.
The bride was given in marriage by Wayne and Pam Elston at the ceremony conducted by Deb Wellborn-Bier.
Matron of honor was Sarah Schoon of White Heath, Ill., and Julie Logan of Mendon, Ill.
Bridesmaids were Allison Dietrich of Quincy, Jenn Hesse of Nashville, Tenn., and Jackie Myers of Cleveland, Ohio.
Best man was Anderson Smith of Homer, Ill.
Groomsmen were Mitch Corlas of Bloomington, Ill., Mark Banik of Atlanta, Ill., Tyler Smith of Peoria, Ill., and Josh DeDina of Clinton, Ill.
Ushers were Brandt Sjuits of St. Joseph, Ill., and Cody Rash of China, Calif.
A reception began at The Barrel Room at DESTIHL Brewery in Normal, Ill.
After a honeymoon in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, the newlyweds are at home in Lebanon, Ind.
