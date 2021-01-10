Mary Ramos and Evan Kroeger of St. Paul, Minn., were united in marriage on Oct. 24, 2020 at St. Louis, King of France Catholic Church, St. Paul, Minn.
The bride is a daughter of Bayani and Aida Ramos of Woodbury, Minn. Mary is a 2008 graduate of Woodbury High School and a 2012 graduate of Winona State University receiving a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She is employed as a Critical Care Nurse at Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
The groom is a son of David and Karen Kroeger of Quincy, Ill. Evan is 2011 graduate of Quincy High School and a 2015 graduate of Iowa State University receiving a Computer Engineering Degree. He works as a Software Engineer at Solution Design Group, Golden Valley, Minn.
The bride was given in marriage by her father at the ceremony conducted by Father Roland Lajoie, SM and Father Vic Valencia.
Maid of honor was Danya Ramos, Minneapolis, Minn., sister of bride.
Bridesmaids were Meg Aviles, Minneapolis, Minn., cousin of bride; Erin Kroeger, Springfield, Mo, sister of groom; and Liz Vaughan, Frisco, Tex., sister of groom.
Best man was Dillon Vaughan, Frisco, Tex., brother-in-law of groom.
Music by the music staff of St. Louis Church and Karen Kroeger, mother of groom.
A reception will be held at The Holden Room, Minneapolis, Minn., in Sept. 2021.