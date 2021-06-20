Liesen - Imbrescia

Kristina and Clayton Liesen were united in marriage April 17, 2021, at St. Leonard’s Church in Boston, Mass.
The bride is a daughter of Richard and Annette Imbrescia of Saugus, Mass.
Kristina is a 2021 graduate of Saugus High School and 2016 graduate of MCPHS University.
She is employed as a pharmacist.
The groom is a son of Janet and Dr. Stephen Liesen of Quincy.
Clayton is a 2009 graduate of Western High School, 2014 graduate of Quincy University, 2018 graduate of Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine and 2021 graduate of Harvard School of Dental Medicine.
He is the owner of River City Endodontics and works as an Endodontist.
The bride was given in marriage by her parents at the ceremony conducted by Father Michael Della Penna.
Maids of Honor were Ariana and Samantha Imbrescia of Saugus.
Bridesmaids were Nicole Sandonato of Reading, Mass., and Emiley Ringenbach of Mill Hall, Penn.
Best man was Quest Flesner of Hannibal.
Groomsmen were Sean McGuire of Dallas, Tex., Brian McGuire of Portland, Ore., Matt Liesen of Peoria, Ill., and Weston Liesen of Kansas City, Mo.
Music for the ceremony was provided by Rosalind Morales and Sarah Labrie
A reception was held at Venezia in Boston, Mass.
Music by Kenny Powers of First Class Weddings.
The newlyweds reside now in Quincy.