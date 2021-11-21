Blake Lucey and Katyann Obert, both of Quincy, were united in marriage on June 12, 2021 in a 4 o’clock ceremony at Lake Hill Winery in Carthage, Illinois. Mathias Obert officiated the lakeside ceremony.
The bride was given in marriage by her parents, James and Karen Obert of Quincy.
Attending the bride as maid of honor was her sister, Kelly Obert. Bridesmaids were Kayla Krussell, Kristy Stegeman, and Kori Kay Obert, sisters of the bride.
Best man was Jack Lucey, brother of the groom. Groomsmen were Josh Mauer, Connor Lucey, and Owen Lucey, cousins of the groom.
Flower girls were Isabelle Obert and Jamie Stegeman, nieces of the bride. Ring bearer was Timothy Obert, Jr., nephew of the bride.
A cocktail hour and reception followed the ceremony at the Lake Hill Winery Banquet Hall.
The bride is a 2013 graduate of Quincy Notre Dame High School and a 2020 graduate of Missouri State University with a Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies.
The groom is the son of Scott and Jill Lucey of Quincy. He is a 2014 graduate of Quincy Notre Dame High School and a 2018 graduate of Missouri State University with a Bachelor of Science in Economics.
After honeymooning in the tropical rainforest of Dominica, Caribbean the couple now resides in Quincy.
