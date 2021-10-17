Kyle McNett and Alessa Strelecki of Edina, Minn., were united in marriage aJune 6, 2021, at Oak Ridge Country Club in Hopkins, Minn.
The bride is a daughter of Christie and Matt Strelecki.
Alessa is a Master's graduate of University of Connecticut.
She is employed by Carleton College as Assistant Director of Student Activities.
Kyle is a Master's graduate of Drake University.
He is employed by Hyvee as a pharmacist.
The ceremony conducted by Sarah Kenville.
Maids of honor was Kayla and Miranda Strelecki (sisters of the bride).
Bridesmaids were Bridget McNett (groom's sister), Kirsti Tanoris, Kelsey Thompson, Emily Shoesmith and Wes Lyons (friends of the bride).
Best man was Chris Kottenstette (friend of the groom).
Groomsmen were Bryan Febel, Rahul Verma, Keegan Mechels, Justin Duruji, Braday Oates (friends of the bride and groom) and Cole Strelecki (brother of the bride).
Rehearsal dinner was held at Boulevard Restaurant in Minnetonka.
Bridesmaid Luncheon hosted by the bride's parents
After a honeymoon in Costa Rica, the newlyweds are at home in Edina, Minn.
