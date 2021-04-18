Million - Terstegge

Alex Million and Madalyn Terstegge, both of Quincy, were united in marriage March 20, 2021 at St. Peter Church in Quincy.
The bride is a daughter of Brian and Angela Terstegge of Quincy.
Madalyn is a 2015 graduate of Quincy Senior High School and a 2020 graduate of Colorado Mesa University.
She is employed by The Quincy Herald Whig.
The groom is a son of Len and Debbie Million of Quincy.
Alex is a 2014 graduate of Quincy Senior High School.
He is employed by Million Construction Ltd.
The bride was given in marriage by her parents at the ceremony conducted by Monsignor Leo Enlow.
Maid of honor was Martia Swanson of Quincy.
Best man was Drew Million of Quincy.