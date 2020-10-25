Katelyn DeRousse of Camp Point, Ill., and Spencer Myers of Golden, Ill., were united in marriage Aug. 1, 2020, at St. Thomas Catholic Church, Camp Point, Ill.
The bride is a daughter of Dale and Sindy DeRousse of Camp Point. Katelyn is a 2016 graduate of Camp Point Central. She graduated in 2020, earning a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, from Lindenwood University, St. Charles, Mo. She teaches first grade in Normandy, Mo.
The groom is a son of Eric and Alison Myers of Golden, Ill. Spencer is a 2016 graduate of Camp Point Central. He graduated in December 2019 from Columbia College, Columbia, Mo., receiving a bachelor’s degree in history and he earned his teaching certificate in spring 2020. He is a middle school history teacher at Francis Howell School District, St. Charles, Mo.
The bride was given in marriage by her father at the ceremony conducted by Father Aaron Kuhn.
Matron of honor was Katelyn Coyle of Camp Point.
Bridesmaids were Madelynn Obert, Camp Point, Kelli Zimmerman, St. Louis, Rebecca Hibbert, Paloma, Keagan Merritt, Clayton, and Laura Mackrides, Golden.
Best man was Jarod Coyle of Camp Point.
Groomsmen were Evan Myers, Golden, Warren Myers, Golden, Josh Dion, Kansas City, Logan Keppner, Columbus, and Riley Barner, Camp Point.
Ushers were Jacob DeRousse, Milwaukee, Wis., and Adam DeRousse, Webster Groves, Mo.
Pam Goudschaal was pianist. Aaron and Marliss DeRousse, brother and sister-in-law of the bride, were vocalists.
Due to COVID restrictions, a small reception was held at Village Vineyard Winery, Camp Point. A reception with all family and friends will be held in July 2021 at Pointe D’Vine, near Quincy.