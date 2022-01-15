Sapp - Anderson wedding

Sapp — Anderson
David Sapp and Megan Anderson were united in marriage November 6, 2021 at Point D'Vine.
The bride is a daughter of Karl and Amy Anderson of Loraine, Ill.
Megan is a 2017 graduate of Western Illinois University.
She is employed by Illinois Department of Employment Security.
The groom is a son of Dave and Nancy Sapp of Quincy.
David is a 2004 graduate of Notre Dame High School.
He is employed by UPS.
The bride was given in marriage by Karl Anderson at the ceremony conducted by Pastor Larry Smith.
Matron of honor was Kelsey Harper of Mendon, Ill
Best man was Justin Reed of Camp Point, Ill.
Music by Joey Wray, musician
A reception began at Point D'Vine
with music by Mike Howerton Entertainment.
After a honeymoon in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, the newlyweds are at home in Mendon, Ill.
