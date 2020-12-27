Scharnhorst — Little

Miss Casey Michelle Little and Mr. Zachary Dean Scharnhorst were united in marriage on Sept. 26, 2020 at Lakeview Weddings in Camp Point, Ill. A dinner and wedding reception honoring the couple was hosted by the bride’s parents that evening at the Atlantis Ballroom in Hannibal, Mo.
Mr. and Mrs. Zachary Dean Scharnhorst are at home in Quincy after honeymooning at Maroma Beach in Riviera Maya, Mexico.
The bride is a daughter of Bryan and Penny Little of Quincy. The bridegroom of Quincy is the son of David Scharnhorst and Valeria Paden.
Mr. Little gave his daughter in marriage during the 2 p.m. ceremony conducted by Clayton Hentzel.
Matron of honor was Lacey Corrigan of Quincy, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Kelsey Pence of Bettendorf, Iowa; Danielle Schnake of Winchester, Ill.; and Andrea Walters of Castle Rock, Colo., all friends of the bride.
Best man was Matthew Scharnhorst of Quincy, brother of the groom. Groomsmen were Sam Parks of Quincy; Chris Clark of Wildwood, Mo.; Devin Rohr of Mansfield, Ill.; and A.J. Whitrock of Cincinnati, Ohio, all friends of the groom.
Ushers were Andrew Corrigan of Quincy, brother-in-law of the bride and Anthony Roberts of Atlanta, Ga., brother-in-law of the groom.
Flower girls were June Corrigan of Quincy, niece of the bride and Violet Roberts of Atlanta, Ga., niece of the groom.
Ring Bearers were Vincent Corrigan of Quincy, nephew of the bride and Jaxon Scharnhorst of Quincy, nephew of the groom.
A rehearsal dinner was hosted by the bridegroom’s parents on Sept. 25, at Town and Country Inn and Suites in Quincy.
The bride is a 2007 graduate of Quincy Senior High, and a 2010 graduate of Western Illinois University where she earned her Bachelor of Arts in Sociology. She remained at WIU and earned her Master of Arts in Sociology in 2012. In 2020, the bride graduated with her second master’s degree in Counseling from Quincy University. She has been employed by Quincy Public Schools since 2012 and is currently a School Administration Manager (SAM) for Social Emotional Leaning at Baldwin Elementary.
The groom is a 2003 graduate of Quincy Senior High. He is a 2007 graduate of Southern Illinois University of Carbondale where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Industrial Technology. The groom has been employed by Stratas Foods since 2007 and is currently the Plant Superintendent.