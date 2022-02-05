Stroder-Klene wedding

Wedding Template
Stroder — Klene
Madeline Stroder and Evan Klene were united in marriage November 20, 2021 at Concordia Church in Kirkwood, Mo.
The bride is a daughter of Mark and Julie Stroder of Wildwood, Mo.
She is employed by Five Acres Animal Shelter.
The groom is a son of Tom and Ann Klene of Quincy .
He is employed by NISA Investment Advisors.
The bride was given in marriage by Mark, her father, at the ceremony conducted by Pastor Charles Schile.
Maid of honor was Jessica Stroder of Austin, Tex.
Best man was Adam Klene of Chicago, Ill.
A reception began at Mahler Ballroom in St. Louis.
After a honeymoon in Belize, the newlyweds are at home in Manchester, Mo.
