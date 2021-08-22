Thompson - Hall

Thomas Thompson and Nancy Hall, of Laguna Niguel, Calif., were united in marriage June 27, 2021 at Electric Fountain Brewing - EFB Coffee Roastery in Quincy.
The bride is a daughter of James M. and Janet L. Hall of Quincy.
Nancy is a 1977 graduate of Quincy Senior High School. She is a 1981 graduate of University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign with a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology and a 1996 doctoral graduate of Drake University.
She is retired after a career as Forensic Scientist and Bureau Chief for the Illinois State Police, Critical Care Pharmacist at St. John's Hospital and Pharmacy Inspector for the State of Illinois.
The groom is a son of J. Timothy Thompson and the late Mary Alice Thompson of Quincy.
Thomas is a 1976 graduate of Quincy Senior High School. He is also a 1983 graduate of University of Louisiana Lafayette with a Bachelor of Architecture.
He is self-employed as a Healthcare Principal Consultant after previous careers as an Architect Project Director for Healthcare at Gensler and Assoc. and Taylor Design in Newport Beach and AECOM in San Francisco.
Music by Daniel Bearden, Jazz Guitarist, nephew of the bride.
A reception was held at Electric Fountain Brewing - EFB Coffee Roastery in Quincy with music by Bearden.
Their honeymoon will be postponed until 2022 due to the pandemic.