GOLDEN, Ill. — When it comes to cookies, Denise Taylor sets some high standards.
“I like for them to taste good and look good,” the Golden woman said. “Even a chocolate chip cookie has to look pretty when I’m done.”
If one doesn’t measure up, then Taylor’s daughter takes over.
“She likes my ‘ugly cookies.’ That’s what she calls them,” Taylor said. “They’re usually ones that may be a little bit more overdone or may not have as many chocolate chips in them.”
Baking cookies is a favorite activity for Taylor throughout the year and especially at the holiday season.
“I just like to make a variety. Mostly I just do it for my family and my daycare,” Taylor said. “Anytime our family gets together, I know they’re expecting it and looking forward to it.”
Just don’t expect many decorated cookies even for her immediate family — her husband Shawn, their kids Amber, Jaycie and Nathan and new granddaughter Evelyn.
“That’s not something I have the patience for,” Taylor said. “A lot of times, by the time you put all the frosting on them, you kind of lose the taste of a good cookie.”
She’d rather focus on favorites like her chocolate chip cookies, flavored with a touch of cinnamon. “They’re just kind of yummy,” she said.
Another “pretty yummy” choice is either Denise’s Sugar Cookie or Cut-Out Sour Cream Sugar Cookie. “If I’m going to do a decorated cookie, it’s probably a round cookie, basic frosting and maybe some sprinkles,” she said.
Baking inspiration came from her “Cookie Grandma,” Esther Obert.
“I say I inherited the cookie baking skills from Grandma, not that I ever baked with her,” Taylor said. “When we went to visit her, she always had fresh-baked cookies.”
Taylor’s mom and mother-in-law take care of some of the baking while passing along cooking tips and shortcuts.
“My mother-in-law can make the cake and my mom can bake the pies,” she said. “Cookies were just kind of my thing I stuck with — and breads. I like to do breads and rolls, cinnamon rolls and that kind of stuff.”
Whether cooking or baking, Taylor may start with a recipe or two and combine them into a new dish or treat.
“I start with a recipe, then I like to add my own things, or I take a combination of two or three recipes, throw things together and make my own,” she said. “Unfortunately, I’m very bad about writing it down after I do it.”
Both cooking and baking take patience, creativity and love.
“Whether it’s cooking, baking a pie, baking a cake, cookies or whatever, if you love doing it, they’re going to be yummy,” Taylor said.
Denise Taylor shares some of her favorite tips for baking cookies including:
Use a cookie scoop to ensure cookies are all the same size.
The type of cookie sheet matters. “I’ve tried different cookie sheets. It’s the double-insulated cookie sheets that just make a better cookie,” she said. “It bakes more thoroughly without burning as easily.”
Carefully measure dry ingredients including baking soda or and baking powder. “Those are important ingredients,” she said. “Your cookie will be flat or not as pretty if it’s not measured correctly.”
Skip the cooling racks. “I put foil down on my table and put cookies there to cool. They don’t seem to dry out as much when I do that,” she said. “I like a little crispy on the outside but more of the softness on the inside.”
Chocolate Chip Cookies
1 1/2 cups Butter Crisco
2 1/2 cups light brown sugar
4 tablespoons milk
2 tablespoons vanilla
2 eggs
3 1/2 cups flour
1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
1 rounded teaspoon cinnamon
2 rounded cups chocolate chips
Mix together Crisco, brown sugar, milk, vanilla and eggs. Add flour, baking soda and cinnamon. Mix well, then add chocolate chips. Bake at 375 degrees for 8 minutes or until golden brown. Cool 2 minutes on cookie sheets, then remove to aluminum foil on kitchen counter.
Denise’s Sugar Cookie
1 1/2 cups sugar
1 cup Butter Crisco
2 eggs
1 tablespoon vanilla
2 teaspoons cream of tartar
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking soda
2 3/4 cups flour
Cream together sugar and Crisco. Add vanilla and eggs; mix well. Add sifted dry ingredients, and mix well. Use a cookie scoop to form ball shape. Slightly press with bottom of glass dipped in sugar. Use colored sugar for the holidays. Bake at 400 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes.
Cut-Out Sour Cream Sugar Cookie
5 1/2 cups flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup sour cream, room temperature
1 cup butter, softened
2 cups sugar
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
In a large bowl, whisk together dry ingredients; set aside. In second large bowl, with an electric mixer, cream the sour cream and butter at low speed. Add sugar, eggs and vanilla, and mix until combined. (It’s OK if it’s a little lumpy as long as no butter chunks are visible.) Gradually add the flour mixture to the sour cream mixture, mixing until well combined. Dough will be sticky. Divide dough onto two pieces of plastic wrap. Flatten dough, wrap tightly and refrigerate until chilled, 1 to 2 hours. (Dough may be made to this point and refrigerated for up to 3 days or frozen for up to 1 month.)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Generously flour work surface to prevent dough from sticking. Rub flour on rolling pin. Put one of chilled pieces of dough on top of floured surface, and sprinkle the top of dough with more flour. Starting at the center, roll dough out to one edge; return to the center, and roll to the opposite edge. Continue rolling until dough is an even 1/4-inch thick all over, sprinkling with flour as needed to avoid sticking. Dip cookie cutters in flour, and cut out dough shapes. Transfer to baking sheets.
Bake just until cookies are baked all the way through but haven’t started browning on the bottom, about 8 minutes. If baking two sheets at a time, rotate pans halfway through baking time. For a soft texture, it is important not to over bake. Transfer hot cookies to foil-covered countertop or baking rack. Cool completely.
Frosting
2 cups powdered sugar
2 tablespoons butter, softened
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 tablespoons milk mixed with 2 tablespoons water
food coloring, optional
Combine powdered sugar, butter, vanilla and half the water/milk mixture. Use an electric mixer to combine ingredients on low speed until it reaches a thick paste consistency and all lumps are gone. Gradually add remaining milk. Continue mixing on medium speed until frosting is smooth and silky. If too thick, add 1/2 teaspoon more milk at a time. Frost and decorate cookies.
Amber’s Chocolate Chip Pudding Cookies
2 1/4 cups flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 cup Butter Crisco
6 teaspoons water
1/4 cup sugar
3/4 cup firmly packed brown sugar
1 (four-serving) package chocolate or vanilla instant pudding
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 eggs
1 bag chocolate chips.
Mix flour with baking soda, and set aside. Combine butter, sugars, pudding mix and vanilla in a large mixing bowl. Beat until smooth and creamy. Beat in eggs. Gradually add flour mixture. Stir in chocolate chips. Drop by spoonful (or use cookie scoop) onto ungreased cookie sheet. Bake at 375 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes.
Oatmeal-Butterscotch Cookies
2 cups Butter Crisco
2 ounces water
2 cups packed brown sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla
2 teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon salt, optional
1 cup sugar
4 eggs
3 cups flour
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
6 cups oatmeal (quick or old fashioned)
1 (12-ounce) bag butterscotch chips, optional
Cream Crisco, water, sugar and brown sugar. Add eggs and vanilla. Stir in flour, baking soda, cinnamon and salt. Add oatmeal. Stir in butterscotch chips. Bake on ungreased cookie sheets at 350 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes. Cool 1 minute on cookie sheet.