Author’s note: This Christmas story comes from my Monroe City friends, John and Sharon Shively. It is a story published in the Herald-Whig two years ago and is worth reprinting.
It was our first Christmas without our son Bradley. He and two other boys were killed in an auto accident near Monroe City. My husband John and I were dreading our Christmas to come as it was Bradley’s favorite holiday.
We’d been involved with “Christmas Is Caring” for several years, so we continued to do so this year, although our hearts weren’t in it. We’d finished dealing with the project that day when my brother, Donnie, came over to tell us of a lady with three boys.
The lady had just lost her husband, had no food in the house, and nothing for the boys for Christmas. Donnie asked if we had anything left, we could deliver them. The family lived in Hunnewell — a short distance from Monroe City — so my brother and I took a gift basket to them. I walked into the house and saw they were living on dirt floors. Wallpaper was falling off the walls, the house was falling in, and there was plaster all over.
I started hearing Bradley say, “Mom you have to do something.” He was adamant and kept repeating it. On the way home, my brother and I were quiet. It was so sad seeing those poor people living that way. When we arrived home and we had company. I was telling John and a friend.
Bradley was telling me we have to do something. I told John we need to go there and get those poor boys. John said, ‘Sharon we need a plan. We can’t just go take the kids.’ I said, ‘Why, are they going to arrest us.’
We talked. We’d get two motel rooms, one for them, one for us. We’d get the boys a tree they could decorate, then take them shopping.
We returned to their house, but no one was there.
We drove around the town. She and the three boys walked out of a bar. I told her of our idea, that we’d had just lost our son and would like to provide them a motel room, a Christmas tree and gifts for the boys.
She told us to just take the boys. I couldn’t believe my ears. I told her we’d bring them home in a few days.
The boys were excited. We thought they were going to demolish our new car before we arrived home. They needed baths, haircuts and new clothes. We took the boys to the shopping center and told them they could each have any toy they wanted and then we’d get each of them the other necessities.
We were at the counter paying, when one of the boys, wearing his big black rimmed glasses, grabbed a Christmas coffee cup with a little mouse and candy cane in it.
John said, “What’re you going to do with that,” thinking he was going to get it for his mom.
Those big eyes looked up at John and said, “I’m buying it for her.” He was pointing at me. I turned away quickly with tears rolling down my cheeks.
I get that cup out every Christmas as a reminder of how those boys helped us through that Christmas. That evening the boys were a little wild but later calmed down. They all wanted to sit in the recliner with John to watch TV.
We had the boys for four days. When we took them back, they were completely changed. People thought we did something special for those boys, but they did something special for us.
God is good.
“We must help the weak and remember the words of the Lord Jesus, how he himself said, ‘It is more blessed to give than to receive’” (Acts 20:35).