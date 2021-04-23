QUINCY — Lexis Hoener says she may have found an answer to the challenge of finding trained certified nurse assistants for Sunset Home.
A new partnership with Blessing Health System offers training, at no cost, to help long-term care facilities increase the number of CNAs on staff and enhance care for residents.
“There’s such a shortage of CNAs in our community. We’re always looking for help, and we took a hit with COVID, so we’re just looking for people that want to join the health care field,” said Hoener, the home’s human resources director.
“This is a great opportunity for people that might not necessarily have the time or the money to go through the traditional classes that are offered. It’s a great alternative.”
For Sunset Home employee Dawn Hulett, the partnership provided a way to achieve a career goal of becoming a CNA.
“I just wanted to be more involved with the care of the residents,” said the Ewing, Mo., woman who has worked at the home for seven years in activities. “When this program came about, I decided this is my next career move. I followed my mom’s footsteps. My mom was a CNA, and I saw how much she loved it.”
Blessing developed its training program in fall 2020 to “grow its own” CNAs, hiring people with the desire to earn certification and as part of their job orientation providing them with the needed skills and education.
Now Blessing offers two positions in each of its four-week class sessions for its own staff to employees at long-term care facilities interested in taking the Illinois CNA examination.
“It’s a great opportunity for us to collaborate and help the community meet their needs as well,” said Jonna Egan, Blessing CNA program coordinator. “Maybe they have somebody in food and nutrition or environmental serves who has a desire to become a CNA. They can let that person grow into their career in the health care field.”
Sunset was one of the first facilities to take advantage of the opportunity with three already finished with the training and more employees looking at the possibility.
“While they’re there getting their training, we will pay them as if they were at work that day,” Hoener said. “It’s no cost to them or to us for Blessing to be doing this.”
CNAs help people with activities of daily living and other health care needs under direct supervision of a registered nurse or licensed practical nurse.
Training sessions cover content outlined by the Illinois Department of Public Health including infection prevention and emergency procedures. Students start in the classroom at the Blessing Education Center, then go to the skills lab for practice before moving to the clinical setting to work with patients.
“It’s so rewarding,” Egan said. “Every four weeks they start, with no health care background a lot of times, and at the end of four weeks, they’re fully-functioning as nursing assistants.”
After completing the program, employees must take the state certification exam and cover the $75 exam fee.
The program’s already proved so popular that there’s a waiting list “several months out,” Egan said. “They’re very engaged students. They truly care about what they’re doing, who they’re going to help.”
Hulett spent part of Thursday morning helping Sunset Home resident Barb Clow with a sweater and offering a drink of water.
“I love Dawn,” Clow said. “They take good care of me.”
Hulett said the program offered an easy way to make a change in her career.
“I think it was God calling. It fell right into place,” she said. “I’m loving it.”