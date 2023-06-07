QUINCY — Blues in the District returns to Washington Park Friday.
From 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., the Mary Jo Curry Band will perform.
Now in its 26th year, Blues in the District is a free concert series that runs throughout summer. Performances are held the second and fourth Friday in June, July and August, packing Washington Park.
Concertgoers can bring their lawn chairs and coolers and enjoy an evening of blues.
On Friday, children's activities will be offered by the Quincy Children's Museum under Blessing Health System's Blues tent.
Food will be offered by Tasty J's food truck and TCBY.
After the music ends in Washington Park, Logan Kammerer will be performing at After Blues at the State Street Theater, 434 S. Eighth.
Other bands this year include:
• The Stephen Hull Experience on June 23.
• Ivas John Band on July 14.
• Coyote Bill & the Brood on July 28.
• Dustin Arbuckle and the Damnations on Aug. 11.
• Ivy Ford on Aug. 25.
