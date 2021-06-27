by the Staff of the Quincy Public Library
The staff’s favorite book this week at the Quincy Public Library is Gathering Dark by Candice Fox. When the scared, frantic young girl pointed the gun at Blair Harbour while at her job as a convenience store night clerk, it wasn’t the worst thing that had ever happened to her. Recognizing the girl’s desperation, Blair simply handed over the cash from the register and the keys to her car. The next morning, her former cell mate, Sneak, shows up at her apartment jeopardizing both of their paroles to tell her that her daughter, the very person who robbed Blair the night before, is missing and in danger. Blair, a former respected pediatrician and current parolee, doesn’t want to get involved, but reluctantly agrees because she can’t help feeling sorry for Sneak and Dayly. LAPD Detective Jessica Sanchez, who arrested Blair ten years earlier in what seemed to be a straightforward murder case, finds herself the reluctant heiress and new owner of a million dollar mansion that just happens to be next door to Blair’s friend and adopted mother to her son. When Blair asks Jessica for help, she refuses only to discover that there is some merit to her allegations of deadly corruption within the LAPD. As Blair, Sneak, and Jessica dig into Dayly’s disappearance, they find themselves working with dangerous criminals, a drug cartel, and a serial killer on death row – whatever it takes to get the answers they need and find Dayly. Candice Fox has written a female-driven, complex thriller with damaged but likable characters set in both LA’s gritty underworld and privileged neighborhoods.
All Thirteen
On June 23, 2018, the Wild Boars soccer team and their coach set out on a team-building bike ride to explore Tham Luan or the Cave of the Sleeping Lady. Lured by the thrill of exploring the cave, they keep going just a little farther until they reach the room known as the Hidden City. After having hiked through the cave for more than three hours, they decided to turn back only to discover that their only way out has flooded. Families started to worry as the boys and coach failed to return from their adventure. Knowing that they were headed to the cave, they contacted a rescue organization to locate the missing team. As the rescue team reached the half-way point inside the cave, they realized that the only way forward was through the cold water. Divers tried to swim through only to discover that their scuba gear was too big to fit through the narrow opening. As the days dragged on and the water continued to rise, the military and the rescuers considered every possible idea, no matter how far-fetched, to save the lives of this team. On July 8, the first boy was pulled out of the cave. Over the course of the next day, all of the boys, their coach, and all of the rescue divers came out of the watery cave alive. Christina Soontornvat tells the harrowing, uplifting, and heroic tale of the cave rescue in her book All Thirteen.
Haunted Histories in America
In her new book Haunted Histories in America, Nancy Hendricks takes readers on a state by state journey across the country to visit some of the most haunted places in the United States. From the ghostly apparitions in the Sweetwater Mansion in Florence, Alabama, to the sad history of the Heart Mountain Relocation Center in Wyoming, spooky happenings in every state are described in detail. Although our own tri-state area has plenty of unexplainable activity, the closest hauntings included in the book are in the St. Louis and Keosauqua areas.