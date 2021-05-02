The staff’s favorite book this week at the Quincy Public Library is Gentleman Jim by Mimi Matthews. From the day young Maggie Honeywell met Nicholas Seaton, they became best friends despite the fact that she was the well-born daughter of a wealthy squire and he was the illegitimate son of a scullery maid at a neighboring estate. Maggie’s father always wanted her to marry the neighbor’s son, but Maggie’s heart belonged to Nicholas. When she was just 16, Frederick Burton-Smythe decided to put an end to the friendship by framing Nicholas for stealing Maggie’s jewelry. He would have succeeded and seen him hang for the crime if Maggie hadn’t rescued him. Nicholas left the estate vowing to return for Maggie one day. Ten years later, Maggie’s father is dead and she has only six months to either wed Frederick or lose her beloved estate. Then Viscount St. Clare arrives in London. As soon as Maggie sees him, she knows it’s her Nicholas despite his protests to the contrary. Maggie knows Lord Clare’s true identity, but not the dangerous game he is playing with his birthright and her heart. Matthews’ latest novel is a breathtakingly romantic story of lost love and revenge.
Eleanor Roosevelt was born into one of the most influential families in American politics, but her family was filled with secrets and hostility which caused her feelings of loneliness and inadequacy that remained with her most of her life. When her handsome fifth cousin, Franklin, proposed, she thought her life was complete but didn’t factor in how much influence his mother held over him. Even though theirs was not a romantic marriage, Eleanor and Franklin were partners and made each other stronger. At the beginning of his presidential run, Eleanor helped in any way she could with his campaign. After his election, she became Franklin’s staunchest advisor and later acted as his spokesperson when he was side-lined by his illness. She was an essential part of the White House and gladly did her duty as First Lady for the good of the country despite his extra-marital affairs. Eleanor was genuinely interested in the plight of all Americans, especially the black communities and the destitute, and was widely known for her humanitarian efforts both while she was married and after FDR’s death. David Michaelis paints a detailed portrait of her life in his new biography, Eleanor.
The Secret Life of Groceries
When you walk into a grocery store, list in hand, you expect what you are looking for to be neatly stacked on the shelves, row after row of cans, boxes, packages, and bags. But how does all of that food, meat, produce, and other packaged goods get to the grocery store? Who decides what things, what brands, what sizes of products will be sold? How do smaller or local brands get their products into the big grocery stores to compete with nationally known brands? Benjamin Lorr wondered all of these things and spent five years researching everything about grocery stores – from the national chains to the local, family owned stores, from the people who work along the supply line to the delivery and supply routes. His fascinating new book, The Secret Life of Groceries, encompasses every facet of the grocery world and is a detailed look at how America gets its food.