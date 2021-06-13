The staff’s favorite book this week at the Quincy Public Library is Questland, the latest novel from best-selling author Carrie Vaughn. CEO Harry Lang did what no one else could do; he created a self-contained island where every sci-fi, fantasy, D & D, myth, movie, and book has come to life using cutting edge technology. The only problem is that he has lost control of the island and now a dangerous energy field is preventing anyone from finding out what is really going on. Professor Addie Cox is a huge gaming nerd, a professor of American literature, and the ex-fiancé of Dominic Brand, one of the managers who took control of the island. In an effort to regain control of his creation, Lang asks Addie to go with a team of former military security experts to sneak onto the island and reboot the system to remove the energy field and retake control. Addie can’t believe super-nerd Dominic would have the ambition to take over the island, but she is fascinated by the concept of the fantasy worlds she has only read about coming to life and reluctantly agrees to help. Her lack of enthusiasm for the mission is rooted in her fear of guns and danger having been a survivor of a school shooting where her two best friends were killed. Despite her fears, Addie joins the security team to breach the island. Once on the island, Addie and the team discover a world that is nothing like they’ve ever seen before. As they solve the puzzles and riddles and make their way to the main computer, they encounter a Sphinx, unicorns, wargs, giant spiders, elves, dragons, medieval villages, castles – all computer generated, but no less real. Addie is astonished at the technological advances conceived by the people on the island, but is also frightened when they discover that the safety mechanisms have been switched off and now these very real fantasy creatures could kill them. Questland is an amazing new book unlike anything you have ever read before.
Between Two Kingdoms
At 22, Suleika Jaouad had her whole life in front of her. She graduated from college and immediately left for Paris to the next chapter of her life. But she didn’t plan on the odd itchy feeling throughout her body, the days of complete exhaustion, and the eventual mouth sores that finally convinced her doctors that there was something seriously wrong. Diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, Suleika realized her life plan would have to change. Over the next four years, her life was a series of hospital stays, chemo appointments, bone marrow transplants, and never-ending lab tests. To keep her sane, she began chronicling her journey for a column in the New York Times. After surviving cancer, Suleika realized she had no idea what she wanted to do next. As she thought about all of the people who had corresponded with her throughout her treatments, she decided she wanted to meet them and set out on a 100-day journey across 1,500 miles. With a minimal amount of clothing, gear, and just her dog, Oscar, for company, Suleika sets out on the next chapter of her life hoping to find some way to merge the befores and afters. Her book, Between Two Kingdoms, is a compelling story of changing course and an emerging awareness of new possibilities.