by the Staff of the Quincy Public Library
This week at the Quincy Public Library the top book is The Finders by Jeffrey B. Burton. Mace Reid knows dogs and has trained all kinds of distinctive dogs, but even he has never seen a dog like Elvira. First introduced to the scared puppy only short time after she had been found unresponsive in a garage after having been asphyxiated, Vira is now his most reliable human remains detector dog. At least she was until she attacked a lookey-loo at a crime scene. Thinking he was going to have to have her euthanized, Mace went to extremes to save his dog’s life and broke into the victim’s home only to discover that the supposed victim was really the serial killer the Chicago PD had been looking for. Unfortunately, the killer wasn’t acting alone, and now his partner wants revenge on the Dog Man that screwed up his plans. The Finders is the first book in a great, high energy series that is a must read for dog lovers everywhere.
Nothin’ but a Good Time
The 80s were a decade of decadence; high-living and extravagant indulgences that were most prevalent in the music world. Rock music saw an explosion of anthems and ballads showcased in concerts featuring outrageous spandex costumes, big hair, dramatic makeup, and pyrotechnics. Back stage there were groupies willing to do anything to meet the band, and enough drugs and alcohol to kill an elephant. But in addition to these excesses there were also ground-breaking lyrics, chart-topping songs that are now considered to be rock classics, and an unwavering ambition to be the best no matter what it took. Tom Beaujour and Richard Bienstock are both authorities on the popular music world. Together they have compiled a detailed look at this decade of excess and what it meant to the music world in their book Nothin’ but a Good Time. Told by not only the band members, but also the engineers, songwriters, managers, DJs, costumers, roadies, producers, record executives, and journalists that covered the bands, this book is a fun and informative read for everyone who sprayed their hair to astronomical heights, layered on the blue eye shadow, and sang along at the top of their lungs with their favorite hair band.
Evidence of Extraterrestrials
There is a growing belief that we are not alone in the universe. Unexplained lights in the sky, weird debris discovered in unusual places, even strange happenings observed by pilots and astronauts all lead us to believe that alien life forms have visited Earth. Warren Agius is a longtime UFO researcher who has written a new book that will make a believer out of even the most skeptical person. Evidence of Extraterrestrials takes a look at more than 40 cases of unexplained phenomena over the past century and across the world. Starting with a chapter on unusual lights in the sky and moving on to crashes, sightings by those in the military, and the government investigations, Agius’ book details not only the event but also witnesses, investigations, theories, and the ultimate conclusion of what happened.