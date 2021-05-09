This week, the top book at the Quincy Public Library is the latest in Amanda Quick’s Burning Cove series The Lady Has a Past. In this fifth book readers are re-introduced to Lyra Brazier, younger sister of Vivian Brazier from Close Up. Lyra has found her niche as an apprentice to Raina Kirk, Burning Cove’s female private detective. Lyra is only two days into her new job when Raina disappears leaving very few clues as to where she’s gone. Raina’s love interest, the mysterious and possible mobster Luther Pell, is furious then concerned that she left without a word. Luther’s best friend and finder of lost things, Simon Cage, just happens to be in town, and immediately agrees to look for Raina. He isn’t too keen on Lyra tagging along, but doesn’t have much choice since she has information vital to the case and he needs her for a cover story. They track Raina to the luxurious Labyrinth Springs Hotel and Spa where they check in as newlyweds and start snooping. It’s not very long before they discover plenty of things that don’t add up and that Raina is not the first woman who has gone missing from the exclusive spa. Lyra and Simon combine their talents to figure out what’s going on at the spa and locate Raina before it’s too late all while denying the growing attraction between them. Amanda Quick doesn’t disappoint in this continuing series set in 1930’s California.
Come Fly the World
Just a few short decades ago airplane travel was considered to be a luxury. You treated it like a special occasion and even dressed up for the flight. The airlines wanted your flight to memorable so you would keep coming back and enticed you with complementary snacks, beverages, and other perks all served up to you by the personable and attractive stewardesses. Even though there were often thought of as “flying waitresses,” these young women had passed rigorous standards (including requirements for height, weight, attractiveness, personality, and language skills) which meant they had to know the basics of air mechanics, weight distribution, first aid, flight safety, and geography as well as be able to graciously serve a cup of coffee while in flight. Pan Am promised their stewardesses endless travel and adventure, and while they did have plenty of opportunities for both, there was also the risk. Of course, there was the slight chance of the plane crashing, but there was also the danger in landing at certain destinations. During its heyday, the stewardesses of Pan Am served the fresh-faced young men getting ready for their tour of duty in Vietnam and then the exhausted, overwhelmed soldiers returning from their tour of duty when the war was over. In the book Come Fly the World, Julia Cooke describes what it was like to be a stewardess for Pan Am. Told through the experiences of several stewardesses, Cooke shares the adventures of these women as they flew during the Vietnam War and were on some of the flights that encompassed the Saigon Babylift.
Why the Innocent Plead Guilty and the Guilty Go Free
Most average Americans still believe in the concept of justice and innocent until proven guilty despite the persistent evidence to the contrary. The truth is the poorer you are, the more likely you will go to jail and the more money you have, the less likely you will spend time behind bars. This shouldn’t happen in a complex justice system filled with thousands of laws, but that is exactly the reason. Wealthy criminals have endless amounts of money to hire the best lawyers to confuse the system to ensure that they remain free. People who are on the lowest economic scale have to make do with court-provided attorneys who are overworked and underpaid. Jed Rakoff has spent over 25 years in the legal system, most recently as a district court senior judge and law professor at Columbia and New York University. He has see first-hand how the justice system has failed its most vulnerable citizens. In his book, Why the Innocent Plead Guilty and the Guilty Go Free, is an eye-opening look at the failures of America’s legal system from the local courts to the Supreme Court.