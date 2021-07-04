by the Staff of the Quincy Public Library
The number one book this week at the Quincy Public Library is The Rose Code by Kate Quinn. In 1939, England and France were already involved in the first waves of World War II. The higher ups in the military were willing to consider any possibility to expose German secrets and keep Allied soldiers alive. Mab was a simple girl from Shoreditch who only wanted a home and a husband. Osla was a fashionable young woman who frequented high society, but was anything but an empty-headed debutante. Beth was a quiet, mousy girl who could get lost for hours contemplating puzzles. When Mab and Osla were recruited to work at Bletchley Park decoding German messages, they were sworn to secrecy even from each other. Housed in Beth’s family home, they realized BP could use a mind like Beth’s and recommended her for a job there. Over the course of the war, the three were inseparable through tragedies and triumph until it all fell apart just as the Allies were defeating the enemy. Three years later, the war is over but not for the three friends. Mab and Osla aren’t talking to each other, and Beth is imprisoned in a sanitarium because of what she discovered on that last day. The Rose Code is a riveting book that brings to light the dedication and intelligence of those who weren’t on the front lines, but still gave their all.
No Ordinary Dog
Most of America is aware of the bravery shown by the men and women who were part of Operating Neptune Spear that took out Osama bin Laden, but did you know that there was a combat assault dog named Cairo assigned to the SEAL team? Cairo worked, trained, slept, ate, and followed orders just like any other member of the SEAL team along with his handler Will Chesney. Chesney and Cairo were inseparable even after Cairo was wounded in combat and required extensive rehabilitation. As soon as he was cleared for duty, the two were back to their regular duties. When Chesney was reassigned, he had to leave Cairo with another handler, but the two were quickly reunited when Chesney was assigned to a secret mission that was to become the most important day in SEAL history. In the book, No Ordinary Dog, co-written with Joe Layden, Chesney shares his story of becoming a SEAL, how he came to be paired with Cairo, and how Cairo saved not only his life many times over the years, but also the lives of his teammates.
How to Grill Vegetables
If you want to add to your grilling recipes this summer, you need to check out How to Grill Vegetables by Steven Raichlen. While many backyard barbeque enthusiasts routinely include vegetables on their grills, vegetables often prove problematic requiring widely differing grilling times and temperatures than most meats. Raichlen solves those problems by making grilled veggies the centerpiece of the meal rather than the side dish. His new cookbook is not so much a vegetarian cookbook but rather a guide to making delicious entrees, side dishes, and appetizers that don’t always use meat.