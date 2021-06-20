By the Staff of the Quincy Public Library
This week at the Quincy Public Library the top book is The Seat Filler by Sariah Wilson. It’s a testament to how much dog groomer Juliet Nolan loves her best friend that she agrees to be a volunteer seat filler at one of Hollywood’s glitzy awards show so Shelby can impress her soon-to-be mother-in-law who runs Seat Filler Nation. The rules are simple, be in your assigned seat before the lights come up and don’t talk to the celebrities. Juliet is prepared to follow the rules until she is seated next to Noah Douglas, an A-list actor that she has been gaga over since he started his career as a child actor. Determined to be cool, Juliet pretends not to know who Noah is which starts an interesting discussion. When his date arrives to claim her seat, Juliet is relieved but grateful she got to meet her teenage crush. A few days later, Noah calls her asking for “emergency” dog grooming services. Torn between wanting to see him again and knowing that it can’t go anywhere thanks to not only her phobia about kissing but also their differing lifestyles, Juliet finds herself impatiently waiting for each time he contacts her. Telling herself they are just friends isn’t helping, and when he offers to help her get over her phobia with some hands-on aversion therapy, Juliet just can’t say no. But what will Noah, whose biggest pet peeve is people who lie to him, do when he discovers that Juliet lied to him at the very start of their relationship? Wilson’s latest contemporary romance is a sweet, sassy story that is a perfect summer read.
Escapology
If you long for a rustic paradise on a beach, in the forest, or in the mountains, a new book by Colin McAllister and Justin Ryan will certainly appeal to you. Escapology features full color photographs and descriptions of fabulous cabin retreats in all shapes, sizes, architectural styles, and picturesque locations. With information to help you find or build your own retreat including detailed information on design styles, building both on and off the grid, unique architecture choices, and ideas to furnish your retreat, you are sure to find what appeals to you. From spacious lakeside cabins to a futuristic airship in a remote location in Scotland to a winter bunker in Montana to a cozy treehouse in the middle of a Canadian forest, you are sure to find your perfect retreat.
Sensational: The Hidden History of America’s “Girl Stunt Reporters”
In the late 1800s, the suffragist movement was slowly taking hold; women were moving away from their traditional roles as teachers, shop clerks, maids, and mothers, and moving into the big cities to make their own way. Newspaper publishers were willing to print anything to increase their readership, and employed these daring, but often naïve young women to take incredible risks just to get the story. One of the most famous of these girl reporters was Elizabeth Cochran, otherwise known as Nellie Bly, who went undercover in the Women’s Lunatic Asylum on Blackwell’s Island to report on the brutality and cruelty to the women who were incarcerated there. Her story, published in Joseph Pulitzer’s New York World newspaper, started the stunt reporting movement that was definitely a gimmick to produce even more sensational stories, but also provided intrepid women with opportunities they would not have had otherwise. Kim Todd takes a look at these bold young women and the stories they produced in her new book Sensational: The Hidden History of America’s “Girl Stunt Reporters”.