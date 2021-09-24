QUINCY — The Women’s City Club of Quincy is offering a series of beginner and refresher lessons for those interested in learning to play bridge.
Lessons will be held from 6:30 — 8:30 p.m. each Wednesday from Oct. 6 to Oct. 27. at the Club’s location, 1555 Maine St. Taught by Donna Foley, a long-time instructor and player, the cost for the classes will be $20 for members of the City Club or $25 for non-members for all four classes.
For more information or to register for the lessons, please contact the Women’s City Club at 217-779-0582 or 847-894-2757.