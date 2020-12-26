QUINCY — Work has started on the next addition to the mountain bike trails in a Quincy park.
Volunteers have started work on the new All America Mountain Bike Park, just outside the Quincy Park District’s offices on Bonasinga Drive. The newest project will be in addition to the trails in Gardner, Sunset and Parker Heights parks.
While the previous trails are designed for a more rugged, natural adventure, the Mountain Bike Park is designed to be more like the neighboring skate park. Ramps, hills and tunnels will all be constructed to give a more controlled riding experience. There will also be different branches of the trails to satisfy riders of all different experiences.
Quincy Park District’s Marketing Operations Director Marcelo Beroiza said even young children on tricycles will be able to enjoy the outer ring.
“Parents can see them all the way around,” Beroiza said.
“We’ll have all kinds of skill levels,” Matt Tobias added. Tobias is one of the volunteers who’s helped bring all of these trails into existence. Just like on ski slopes, the bike trails will have signs indicating the difficulty level of various paths.
Experts in a wide array of fields are lending their knowledge along with their time and efforts to make this a safe, sustainable park. From engineering to construction, every step of the project is being handled on a purely volunteer basis.
“There’s no way (the Park District) could have done this,” Beroiza said.
The Quincy Park District, along with allowing the trails to be built on park lands, is also contributing toward some of the costs of construction materials. On Dec. 9, the park board approved spending up to $15,000 on the materials needed to build wooden structures along with other obstacles and devices for use in the bike park.
Two local groups, Trailblazers and the Quincy Mountain Bike Group, are coordinating all of the construction efforts, including a core group of engineers handling the designs, excavations, grading and construction planning. The groups have also found a partner in Lowe’s Home Improvement to provide discounts on the materials needed.
Tobais is one of the members helping to organize the volunteers for all the various steps of the project.
“If you get people to give a helping hand, they appreciate it more, and they’ll help take care of it,” he said. Even after the park is up and running, there will be ongoing maintenance and upkeep that will be needed.
Aside from the benefits for the riders themselves, the group sees this an opportunity to help the community as a whole, as well. Bringing in money for local businesses like bike shops is only the beginning.
“We could make Quincy a destination for mountain biking,” Tobias said. That would lead to revenue in hotels, restaurants, stores and gas stations as riders come from across the country.
Over the next few months, the work will be continue as weather permits. When spring comes, Tobias said the Quincy Mountain Bike Group plans to have larger volunteer days scheduled to get even more of the community involved. The current target is to have the park open for use in the summer of 2021, and eventually to have all the paths connected into one large trail. Anyone interested in helping should find the public groups on Facebook (“Trailblazers” and “Quincy Mt. Bike Group”).